Pakistan's Garment Exports To China Register 33 Percent Increase In 2022

Published March 11, 2023

BEIJING, Mar.11, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's garment exports to China have seen a remarkable increase of 33% in the past year which is a significant achievement, as it marks an important milestone in the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries, said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

The growth in exports is attributed to the increasing demand for Pakistani menswear in China, which is driven by rising disposable incomes and changing fashion trends. Chinese manufacturers are increasingly trusting Pakistan as a source of quality textiles and garments at competitive prices, and this trend has also been bolstered by government initiatives such as free trade agreements that have facilitated increased trade between the two countries, he said in an interview.

He said that Pakistani men's garments annual exports to China in 2022 were $28.66 million, up from $21.62 million in 2021, a nearly 33% increase. Men's or boys' cotton trousers, community code (61034200), worth $17.94 million, remained the top items, while it was $12.59 million in 2021. Similarly, men's or boys' trousers and breeches with community code 62034290 are worth $7.22 million, whereas this item exported from Pakistan was worth $6.55 million in 2021." Muhammad Ameen Nathani, Chairman of Combine Group and a long-time textile industry participant said that Pakistan's textile exports to China have increased dramatically in recent years.

This is due to increased production capacity and rising demand for Pakistani garments in the Chinese market. Chinese consumers and businesses, who have come to appreciate the quality of Pakistani products, have driven the increased demand for Pakistani men's garments, he added.

He said that this surge in exports is a testament to the strength of Pakistan's garment industry and its ability to meet global standards. It also highlights how China is becoming an increasingly important trading partner for Pakistan, with bilateral trade between the two countries increasing rapidly over recent years. This trend looks set to continue as more companies discover the benefits of sourcing their garments from Pakistan.

This increase in exports is also beneficial for Pakistan's economy, as it will bring more foreign exchange into the country and help boost its GDP. It is also likely to create employment opportunities for locals, further contributing to economic growth, adding that the increased demand has also resulted in more competition among Pakistani manufacturers, resulting in better-quality products at competitive prices, he added.

