BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A Pakistani Company has showcased iron ore and copper ore at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai.

Huazhilong International Trading Private Ltd. Pakistan displayed its products particularly Pakistan's iron ore and copper ore at its booth at the exhibition, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

This year's CIIE surprised visitors with international debuts of hundreds of new products, technologies and services.

The highly anticipated third expo is being held in the coastal city of Shanghai from November 5-10 as scheduled.

Flocking to this year's CIIE are returnees from past expos as well as new faces, including nearly 50 fortune 500 and industry-leading companies, signalling a vote of confidence in China's further opening-up.

For these 2,600-odd global exhibitors, as well as some 400,000 participants at the event, this year's expo provides an opportunity to explore China's economic vitality and learn more about its new development blueprint.

The expo promises to inject fresh impetus into a global economy crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.