ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's iconic music legend, Melody Queen Noor Jahan's 22nd death anniversary was observed here on Friday as her fans and music lovers remembered her work in the field of music.

Her career spanned more than six decades (1930–1990).

She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time, especially throughout South Asia and was given the title of Malika-e-Tarannum in Pakistan. She had a command of Hindustani classical music as well as other music genres.

She earned the record for having given voice to the largest number of film songs in the history of cinema in Pakistan and she has the credit to have more than 40 films and sung around 20,000 numbers during a career that lasted more than half a century.

She is thought to be one of the most prolific singers of all time.

She is also considered to be the first female Pakistani film director.

"Personalities like Noor Jahan are born in centuries and the Pakistani film industry is blessed to have the name of these personalities connected to it. Such artists are the academy of performing arts within themselves and no one can ever replace them," said Ayub Jamali, Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) while talking to APP.

He said that National Heritage and Culture Division and PNCA hold programs regularly to remember and acknowledge the services of artists and promote their art to the coming generations.