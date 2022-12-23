UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Music Legend Malika Noor Jahan Remembered On 22nd Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan's music legend Malika Noor Jahan remembered on 22nd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's iconic music legend, Melody Queen Noor Jahan's 22nd death anniversary was observed here on Friday as her fans and music lovers remembered her work in the field of music.

Her career spanned more than six decades (1930–1990).

She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time, especially throughout South Asia and was given the title of Malika-e-Tarannum in Pakistan.  She had a command of Hindustani classical music as well as other music genres.

She earned the record for having given voice to the largest number of film songs in the history of cinema in Pakistan and she has the credit to have more than 40 films and sung around 20,000 numbers during a career that lasted more than half a century.

  She is thought to be one of the most prolific singers of all time.

She is also considered to be the first female Pakistani film director.

"Personalities like Noor Jahan are born in centuries and the Pakistani film industry is blessed to have the name of these personalities connected to it. Such artists are the academy of performing arts within themselves and no one can ever replace them," said Ayub Jamali, Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) while talking to APP.

He said that National Heritage and Culture Division and PNCA hold programs regularly to remember and acknowledge the services of artists and promote their art to the coming generations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Film And Movies Music All Industry Asia Love

Recent Stories

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

36 minutes ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

42 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

48 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.