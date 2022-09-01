(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :China's giant e-commerce platform JD.com(JD) has more than 60 countries' national pavilions including Pakistan and leverages a network of about 1400 warehouses covering more than 25 million square meters plus 80 bonded warehouses and overseas warehouses, making it Asia's top online business platform.

Zhao Ping, Vice President of the academy of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said that JD was helping the international supply chain connect the largest domestic supply chain and JD's employees were becoming more technology-driven and management-driven.

"We see there is a perfect match, and we forecast the coexistence of humans and robots in the society in the future", she added.

She further said that the development of China's supply chain and the integration of digital technology would help developing countries benefit from these supply chain systems, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Liu Hui, Director of Consumption and Industry Development Research Institute of JD.

com said that JD had a pathway for logistics parks in over 200 countries and regions worldwide.

"We have over 60 national pavilions of different countries and every country can open up a national pavilion on JD.com and sell their local specialties products", he added.

They briefed that JD International Logistics was operating around 80 bonded and overseas warehouses and cargo flight routes between China and other countries including the US, UK, and Thailand. They added that together with various shipping services by air, railway, sea, and trucks as well as other cross-border services, overseas orders could be delivered door-to-door for as fast as 48 hours.

There are logistics networks, warehouse networks, line-haul transportation networks, last-mile delivery networks, bulky item logistics networks, cold-chain logistic networks, and cross-border logistics networks, and they planned to invest in an overseas supply chain to keep it top in Asia and move to become number one in the world.