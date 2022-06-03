(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's rice export to China crossed $ 225.52 million in the first fourth months of this year, while Broken rice witnessed an increase of 40.27% as compared with last year in the same period, according to General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the months of April and May, bilateral trade has increased significantly during the first four months of 2022. China imported more than 601,574.052 tons of different verities of rice (worth more than $225.52 million) from Pakistan, up 12.45% by volume while last year in the same period it was 534,946.42 tons, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Michael (Gao), sales manager of Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology International told Gwadar Pro that Chinese technology helped Pakistan increase yield in rice processing and maintain high quality.

"To date, nearly 1,000 Meyer color sorters are in operation in Pakistan.

Our sales volume has been rising every year", Michael added.

He further said that almost all main Pakistani rice exporters to China used their sorter machines and showed satisfaction by using their products, added that this also indicates the export of rice to China is increasing every year.

"We have authorized agents in Pakistan; they have a professional service team.

Meanwhile, the machine can be connected by WIFI, and we offer remote service, we can even check problems on computers in China," Gao mentioned.

Pakistani enterprises also said that they are getting the best quality raw rice and installing the latest milling machines to get the best output recoveries; Chinese technologies help them get upright results.

It is worth mentioning that 53 Pakistani rice enterprises are on the approval list of the General Administration of Customs PRC.