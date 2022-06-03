UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Rice Export To China Crosses $225 Million In First Quarter Of 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Pakistan's rice export to China crosses $225 million in first quarter of 2022

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's rice export to China crossed $ 225.52 million in the first fourth months of this year, while Broken rice witnessed an increase of 40.27% as compared with last year in the same period, according to General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the months of April and May, bilateral trade has increased significantly during the first four months of 2022. China imported more than 601,574.052 tons of different verities of rice (worth more than $225.52 million) from Pakistan, up 12.45% by volume while last year in the same period it was 534,946.42 tons, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Michael (Gao), sales manager of Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology International told Gwadar Pro that Chinese technology helped Pakistan increase yield in rice processing and maintain high quality.

"To date, nearly 1,000 Meyer color sorters are in operation in Pakistan.

Our sales volume has been rising every year", Michael added.

He further said that almost all main Pakistani rice exporters to China used their sorter machines and showed satisfaction by using their products, added that this also indicates the export of rice to China is increasing every year.

"We have authorized agents in Pakistan; they have a professional service team.

Meanwhile, the machine can be connected by WIFI, and we offer remote service, we can even check problems on computers in China," Gao mentioned.

Pakistani enterprises also said that they are getting the best quality raw rice and installing the latest milling machines to get the best output recoveries; Chinese technologies help them get upright results.

It is worth mentioning that 53 Pakistani rice enterprises are on the approval list of the General Administration of Customs PRC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Gwadar Hefei Gao Same April May All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd June 2022

1 hour ago
 Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

10 hours ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

10 hours ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

10 hours ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.