Pakistan's STZA, SEDA To Boost Technological Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BEIJING, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Area (SEDA) of China and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) of Pakistan signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to boost technology cooperation.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony, the Director of the Management Committee of SEDA Zhao Yongsheng pledged his organization's resolute support to cooperate with STZA in areas of innovation, entrepreneurship, human capital development and digital economy through the integration of science, technology and economy, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of STZA Amer Hashmi stated that Pakistan's technology sector due to its rapid growth offers globally competitive opportunities for Chinese partners and investors.

He highlighted that Pakistan has a unique demographic advantage, as almost 64% of its population consisted of youth and sees great potential in working with SEDA through STZA's dedicated China Desk to streamline cooperation with the Chinese technology sector.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moinul Haque highlighted longstanding ties between the two countries and appreciated Chairman of STZA and his team for their efforts to foster a knowledge economy in Pakistan.

He expressed the commitment of the Embassy of Pakistan in China to facilitate ongoing engagements between STZA and the technology ecosystem in China and called the LOI a step forward towards strengthening linkages and relationships between the two countries.

He also stated that both sides will increase their cooperation under a Joint Working Group, to practically implement the shared vision of creating a world-class technology ecosystem in Pakistan, creating jobs, and empowering the youth through technology-led economic transformation.

