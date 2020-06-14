UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Top Actress Sabiha Khanum Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Pakistan's top actress Sabiha Khanum passes away

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Sabiha Khanum, a leading Pakistani film star of yesteryears, has passed away in Leesburg, in the United States, State of Virginia, leaving behind a treasure of cinematic work and a large number of grieving fans, her family announced on Saturday.

Sabiha, 85, who ruled the silver screen in 1950s and 1960s, was suffering from renal disease, according to her family sources.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the demise of our beautiful and beloved Sabiha Raza (Sabiha Khanum) who passed away earlier today, June 13th, 2020," her granddaughter, Sarish Khan, said in a FaceBook post.

Sabiha starred in a number of movies, but directors mostly cast her opposite her husband, the late Santosh Kumar (Syed Musa Raza). Sabiha and Santosh were branded as the "perfect couple".

Having been in the public eye for four decades, she finally retired, and migrated to the United States where she lived with her eldest daughter. Her son and the youngest daughter are also settled here.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Leesburg Virginia United States Sabiha Khanum June 2020 Silver Post Family From Share Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

10 hours ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

11 hours ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

11 hours ago

National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awa ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.