UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's UN Envoy Calls For World Community To Push For Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Pakistan's UN envoy calls for world community to push for resolution of Kashmir dispute

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, on Wednesday had wide-ranging discussions with the United Nations General Assembly President, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, that centred on the worsening situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which has been under a repressive military lockdown for over four months now.

Also discussed during the meeting -- Akram's first with the 193-member Assembly's president after taking over as ambassador to the UN -- were Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with focus on the goal of zero hunger aimed at ending hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture as well as measures to curb illicit financial flows, according to official sources.

The sources said the Pakistani envoy briefed the UNGA president about the continued Indian atrocities in the occupied territory. Despite the lapse of 100 days of India's inhuman curfew and blanket restrictions on all forms of communications as well as systematic intimidation, he said normalcy has still not returned, and that fear grips the disputed state.

Ambassador Akram said Indian security forces have picked up thousands of Kashmiris, especially young men, and have kept them under arbitrary detention with the aim of suppressing the population.

He impressed upon the UNGA President that international community must play its role to end this decades old dispute as it can become a flash point between two nuclear-armed states.

Ambassador Akram and the president also discussed issues of agriculture and food security. The Pakistani envoy appreciated the president's focus on zero hunger and said Pakistan would wholeheartedly support him to achieve his goals in this area.

He said Pakistan being an agrarian country could contribute in building capacities on these issues under the rubric of south-south cooperation.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India United Nations Agriculture Young Jammu All

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

8 hours ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

8 hours ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

8 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

9 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.