UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, met the UN Security Council president for the month of October, Martin Kimani, Wednesday and handed over to him Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's letter on the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, the Pakistan mission said that the letter is about the "continuing grave atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir." FM Qureshi's letter came on the Kashmir Black Day which is being observed all over the world.