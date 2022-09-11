UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's UN Envoy's Daughter Collects Thousands Of Dollars For Country's Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The daughter of Pakistan's UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, raised thousands of Dollars for the affectees of the deadly floods in Pakistan at a largely-attended fundraiser she hosted on Saturday.

Ariana Akram, a student activist, said that the donations made at the gathering of ambassadors, UN officials, members of the business community here and prominent New York personalities were being tabulated and the exact amount will be posted soon.

She said she was deeply moved by the devastation unleashed by unprecedented flooding caused by monsoon rains and glacial melt and decided to do something about it.

More than 1,400 people have been killed, over 13,000 injured and some 33 million displaced by the raging flood waters.

Through its National Disaster Management Authority, the Pakistani Government which has declared a national emergency, is leading the response in coordinating assessments and directing humanitarian relief to affected people.

