UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Saima Saleem, a visually impaired Pakistani diplomat, has become the first to speak using Braille in the United Nations General Assembly hall.

On Friday, Ms. Saleem, a counselor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, took the floor to respond to an Indian delegate who made critical remarks after Prime Minister Imran Khan's strong advocacy of the Kashmiri people's UN-pledged right of self-determination.

"I congratulate Saima Saleem, my team member, for successfully putting forward Pakistan's position by exercising right of reply," Ambassador Munir Akram wrote on Twitter.

Her performance was also lauded by many people on social media.\932