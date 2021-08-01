UrduPoint.com

PAL Announces Plan For I-Day Celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has announced to organize 75 special literary events including seminars, conferences, dialogues, festivals and Mushairas from August 13 in connection with Pakistan Independence Day celebrations.

Talking to APP,Chairman PAL Dr Yousaf Khushk said literary events would continue throughout the year until August 14, 2022.

He said that PAL has finalized all its preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner.

He said that eminent scholars and writers will participate in the literary events.

Chairman PAL said that this is first time in the history of the PAL that a series of Independence Day celebrations will continue throughout the year.

The main theme of these events is the role of writers in Tehreek-e-Pakistan and their aim is to highlight the role of writers in Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

He said that writers and scholars would pay a glowing tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Ibqal and all other leaders for their great struggle and sacrifices for the independence of Pakistan.

He said youth would be specially invited to these events so that they can know about the movement of Pakistan and Pakistan.

He said that PAL would commence celebrations by organizing a seminar on "Urdu Adab me Pakistaniat ka Izhar (Expression of Pakistaniat in urdu literature) on August 13.

He said that Urdu Mili Mushaira would be organized on August 14, Seminar on Pakistan me Marsiye ki Riwayat (Culture of Marsiye in Pakistan) on August 16 and Mehfil Musalma on August 16 and Pakistani Women Afsana Nigar on September 30.

Similarly, seminars would be organized in all national languages including Pashtu, Punjabi, Balochi, Sindhi, Saraiki, Barhavi, Gilgit-Baltistan languages, Kashmiri, Photohari and Hindko.

