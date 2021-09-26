PAL completed work on 'Hall of Fame', to be inaugurated soon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousaf Khusk said that the academy has completed work on the "Hall of Fame", which would be inaugurated soon.

Talking to APP,he said that establishment of Hall of Fame was an important initiative for gaining the interest of writers and foreign guests.

He said that PAL continues efforts to acknowledge the services of the writers of the country and every year there was a series of awards for best books written in Pakistani languages.

He said that work was also in progress on the Literary Museum of Pakistani languages, adding that 72 national languages were being spoken in Pakistan, literature would be promoted in the museum.

