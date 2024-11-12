Open Menu

PAL Condoles Death Of Eminent Poet Iqbal Sokri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PAL condoles death of eminent poet Iqbal Sokri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The President and Director General of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned Saraiki poet and writer Muhammad Iqbal Sokri who passed away previous Saturday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

President, Dr. Najeeba Arif and Director General of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Sultan Nasir in a statement issued expressed their grief and sorrow over the passing of Iqbal Sokri.

Author of Athwan Asmaan, Kalay Roh Chitti Baraf, Waraqa Waraqa Zakhmi, Dukh Di Janj, Bayant, and Liro Liro Pichanwan, Muhammad Iqbal Sokri was a prominent poet of modern Saraiki language and literature.

He explored genres like Dohrra, Ghazal, Nazm, and kaafi.

He was particularly famous for strengthening the Saraiki ghazal.

In recognition of his literary contributions, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the Presidential Award for Pride of Performance. He was born in 1938 in a town in Taunsa Sharif, currently a district of Punjab province.

Dr. Najeeba Arif and Sultan Nasir prayed for the departed soul and and patience for his family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Nasir Family Government Sad

Recent Stories

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

44 seconds ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

16 minutes ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

25 minutes ago
 SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

38 minutes ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

54 minutes ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

3 hours ago
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

8 hours ago
 75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

16 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

16 hours ago
 PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous