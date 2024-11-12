PAL Condoles Death Of Eminent Poet Iqbal Sokri
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The President and Director General of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned Saraiki poet and writer Muhammad Iqbal Sokri who passed away previous Saturday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 86.
President, Dr. Najeeba Arif and Director General of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Sultan Nasir in a statement issued expressed their grief and sorrow over the passing of Iqbal Sokri.
Author of Athwan Asmaan, Kalay Roh Chitti Baraf, Waraqa Waraqa Zakhmi, Dukh Di Janj, Bayant, and Liro Liro Pichanwan, Muhammad Iqbal Sokri was a prominent poet of modern Saraiki language and literature.
He explored genres like Dohrra, Ghazal, Nazm, and kaafi.
He was particularly famous for strengthening the Saraiki ghazal.
In recognition of his literary contributions, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the Presidential Award for Pride of Performance. He was born in 1938 in a town in Taunsa Sharif, currently a district of Punjab province.
Dr. Najeeba Arif and Sultan Nasir prayed for the departed soul and and patience for his family.
