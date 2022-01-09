PAL organises online seminar on expression of patriotism in 'Potohari' literature

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Sunday organised online seminar on the expression of patriotism in 'Potohari' Literature.

Eminent scholar Shoib Khaleeq presided over the seminar while renowned scholar Qamar Mahmood Abdullah and Javed Ahmad were chief guests at the seminar, said a news release issued here.

Chairman PAL, Dr Yousaf Khushk presented the welcome address.

Eminent scholars including Sheraz Tahir, Muhammad Sharif Shad, Yasir Mahmood Kiani, Abid Hussain Janjua, Farzand Ali Sarwar Hashmi and Mobeen Mirza shed light on the topic in the seminar.