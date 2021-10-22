ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday organized an online International Muzakra on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nab (SAW) titled "Culture of Naat in Pakistan".

Eminent scholars Dr. Ihsan Akbar and Dr. Riaz Majeed presided over the Muzakra.

Renowned scholars Dr. Taqi Abidi and Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad were the special chief guests on the occasion.

Eminent scholars Dr. Anwar Mahmood Khalid and Dr. Aziz Ahsan were the special guests.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk said that eminent scholars including Nowreen Talat Aroba, Qurat ul Ayen Naqvi, Mobin Mirza, Dr. Shakir Kandan, Sarwar Hussain Naqshbandi, Dr. Ashraf Kamal, Dr. Kashif Irfan, and Dr. Bibi Amina shed light on the topic.

He said that PAL would also organize an international Naatia Mushaira to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).