PAL Organizes Online "Aalmi Naatia Mushaira"

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

PAL organizes online "Aalmi Naatia Mushaira"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organized an online International "Naatia Mushaira".

The Presidium members were Syed Tabish Alwari (Bahawalpur), Jalil Ali (Islamabad), Hamid Amrohi (USA) and Sadiq Jamil (Lahore).

Ayub Khawar (Lahore), Naseem Sehar (Rawalpindi), Nasir Ali Syed (Peshawar), Dr. Akhtar Shumar (Lahore) and Ejaz Kanwar Raja (Lahore) were the chief guests on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Anbareen Haseeb Anbar (Karachi), Dr. Farhat Abbas (Rawalpindi), Noureen Talat Aruba (USA), Iqbal Naveed (Birmingham), Sabir Raza (Manchester), Dr. Anbar Abid (India), Syedidullah Haider (Karachi), Rakhshanda Naveed (Lahore) and Ehsan Shah (Gilgit-Baltistan) were the guests of honor.

Shehzad Baig was the moderator. The 'mushaira' was organized in collaboration with the literary organization Akaai.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that 'Naat' was an important genre of urdu poetry. The tradition of 'Naat' in Urdu is older and brighter.

He said that our 'Naat' poets had expressed their love and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through beautiful words, similes and metaphors and had created beautiful Naats through diversity of language, expression and style.

In his presidential address, Syed Tabish Alwari said that today's online Naatiya Mushaira was held in reference to pay homage Sarwar-e- Konain, who changed the course of time by bringing about a historic, religious, economic and social revolution in the world.

Eminent poets Khurram Khaliq (Islamabad), Dr. Wala Jamal (Egypt), Wajid Amir (Lahore), Arsh Hashmi (Islamabad), Masood Ahmed (Okara), Shazia Akbar (Islamabad), Aziz Nabil (Doha), Anwar Nadeem Nawabshah), Ilyas Babar Awan (Rawalpindi), Abdul Manan Qadeer (UK), Shariq Khan (UK), Javed Iqbal Afgaar (Attock), Shaheen Rizvi (Kuwait), Asif Raza Sheikh (Islamabad), Taslim Ikram (Islamabad), Riffat Waheed (Rawalpindi), Saleem Akhtar (Islamabad), Zeeshan Mehdi and others recited their Naatia poetry.

