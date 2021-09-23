UrduPoint.com

PAL Organizes Online Seminar On "75 Years Of Pakistan Literary Journalism"

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:20 PM

PAL organizes online seminar on "75 years of Pakistan literary journalism"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Thursday organized an online seminar "75 years of Pakistan Literary Journalism" in connection with Pakistan Diamond Jubilee celebrations series.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman PAL Dr. Yusuf Khushk said that all the programs of Diamond Jubilee celebrations were being recorded and on completion will be uploaded on Google Cloud.

He said that PAL had signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with several countries for the exchange of writers including China. He said that the Hall of Fame has been completed in PAL and soon will be inaugurated.

In addition, work was underway on Literary Museums of 72 languages spoken across the country.

The seminar was presided over by Mahmood Sham, Nazir Leghari and Zahida Hina while Wusat Ullah Khan, Mazhar Abbas and Mansoor Afaq were chief guests on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Farida Hafeez, Mazhar Barlas and Dr. Sughra Sadaf were the guests of honor.

Shehzad Anwar Farooqi, Aamir Khakwani, Syed Iftikhar Gilani, Sadia Qureshi, Rokhan Yousafzai, Wazir Nusrat Ali, Zakir Qadir, Mumtaz Bukhari and Waqar Babar Mughal expressed their veiws on the topic. Moderator was Dr. Sadia Kamal.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of literary journalism in last 75 years of the country, adding that journalism and literature have deep linkages.

The speakers said that news stories should be written in simple and easy language. They also spoke about the column writing.

Senior journalist Wusat Ullah Khan also spoke about journalism and literary journalism. He said that general reporting was based on the spot events but creative journalism was written in flow. He said that simple words must be used to make it easy for common readers.

Senior journalist Mazhar Barlas said that fake news issue is one of the big problems added that standard of journalism was declining as well as the reading culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Google Exchange China Reading All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

5 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

5 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

5 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.