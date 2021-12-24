PAL organizes "Quaid-e-Azam National seminar"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Friday organised "Quaid-e-Azam National seminar" aiming to acknowledged the efforts of Quaid for achieving muslims rights to be able to live independent.

Eminent scholar Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla presided over the seminar. Prof Dr Fakharul islam and Prof Dr Shujah Ahmed were chief guests on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Prominent scholars Muhammad Yusaf Aziz, Prof Dr Ghulam Qasim Marwat, Dr Wahid Bakhsh Joya were guests of honour.Chairman PAL, Dr Yusaf Khushk hosted the seminar and present welcome remarks on the occasion.

Dr Said Muhammad Awan, Dr Samina Yasmeen, Dr Shahzad Qaiser, Dr Muhammad Ishaq Fani, Dr Irum Muzafar, Dr Siraj Ahmad Somroo, Inayatullah Magsi, Dr Humera Naz, Kaleemullah Marwat and Dr Sabahat Jalil spoke on the life and contributions of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The seminar was moderated by Dr Manzoor Ali.