PAL Starts Project To Promote Pakistani Languages Through Literature

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

PAL starts project to promote Pakistani languages through literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has started a project for promotion of literature in 72 languages spoken in Pakistan.   The project would offer element of culture to celebrate and value the Pakistani Languages by showing its origin, history and influences through literature.                                                                      The project would establish a "Museum of Pakistani Languages" to examine the history, impact, and art of languages in incredible manner.            According to an official, the main purpose of starting the said project is to bring people  closer to their language, showing that it is they who are the real "owners" and agents of change.

He said  that some of Pakistani languages are in the danger zone adding that PAL has begun work on short term and long-term projects for 72 languages.                                             PAL has been working long for the promotion of Pakistani literature and literary activities, he stated.                                    /395

