PAL To Hold Online Seminar On Women Role In Fiction Writing On Sep 30

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an online seminar on the "role of Pakistani women writers in fiction writing" on September 30.

According to PAL announcement, the seminar, organized with support of Literary Art and Cultural Syndicate, would be presided over by eminent scholar Noor ul Huda Shah, while Neelum Ahmed Bashir would be chief guest on the occasion.

Eminent scholars Hafeez Khan and Ghafir Shahzad would also attended the event as key note speaker.

Other scholars including Salma Jeelani (New Zealand), Musarat Kolanchvi (Lahore), Sayeda Atia (Peshawar, Dr.

Shahista Nuzhat (Islamabad) would be guests of honour on the occasion. Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk would also attend the seminar.

Renowned literary figures including Shahista Mufti from Karachi, Afshan Abbasi Islamabad, Najam Shamsi USA, Shamim Fazal Haq Peshawar, Tahira Iqbal Faisalabad and Dr. Shamim Ansari from Karachi would present papers on the topic.

Other participants including Aqeela Haq, Saima Nafees, Hijab Abasi, Gul Ruban and Farheen Jamal would also attend the 'Muzakra'.

