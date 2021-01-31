UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Seminar On Balti Poet Johar Ali Johar On Feb 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

PAL to hold seminar on Balti poet Johar Ali johar on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold "Johar National Literary Seminar" to pay tribute to well known Balti Sufi poet Johar Ali Johar on Feburary 3.

Federal education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest of the ceremony, an official told the other day.

He said that Speaker Gilgit- Baltistan Amjad Ali Zaidi and renowned poet Iftikhar Arif will preside over the seminar.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and famous poet Muhammad Kazim Messum and Vice Chancellor Baltistan University Dr Muhammad Naeem will be the guest of honor.

Famous Balti poets including Muhammad Yousuf hussain Abbadi, Muhammad Hassan Hassrat,Qasim.Naseem and Fida Muhammad Noshad will shed light on Johar's poetic vision.

Emerging Balti singers will present his Sufi Kalams to mesmerize the audience with their performances and soulful tunes, he stated.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Agriculture Balti Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

China reports 92 new coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

Local Press: The path to UAE citizenship

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

13 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.