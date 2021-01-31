PAL to hold seminar on Balti poet Johar Ali johar on Feb 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold "Johar National Literary Seminar" to pay tribute to well known Balti Sufi poet Johar Ali Johar on Feburary 3.

Federal education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest of the ceremony, an official told the other day.

He said that Speaker Gilgit- Baltistan Amjad Ali Zaidi and renowned poet Iftikhar Arif will preside over the seminar.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and famous poet Muhammad Kazim Messum and Vice Chancellor Baltistan University Dr Muhammad Naeem will be the guest of honor.

Famous Balti poets including Muhammad Yousuf hussain Abbadi, Muhammad Hassan Hassrat,Qasim.Naseem and Fida Muhammad Noshad will shed light on Johar's poetic vision.

Emerging Balti singers will present his Sufi Kalams to mesmerize the audience with their performances and soulful tunes, he stated.

