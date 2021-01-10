PAL to hold seminar on renowned poet Ahmed Faraz on Jan 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold national literary seminar on renowned poet Ahmed Faraz in connection with his 90th birth anniversary on January 12. The seminar will pay rich tribute to revolutionary modern urdu poet 'Ahmad Faraz' for his unforgettable services. An official of PAL here told APP that Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mehmood and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz will be the chief guest.

He said eminent singers Adnan Raza and Bano Rehmat will present their poetry "Ghazal Bahal Na Kro" through soulful tunes. Renowned poets Fatah Muhammid Malik, Iftikhar Arif and Muhammad Izhar ul Huq will read their famous poetry. Well-know poets including Hafeez Khan, Hameed Shahid, Najam ul Hassan, Akhtr Usman, Ayesha Masood, Abid Sayal, Dr Roosh Nadeem and Humera Ishfaq will shed light on Faraz's poetic vision, he stated. /778