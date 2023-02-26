PAL to launch anthology 'North American Women Poets' tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), National Heritage and Culture Division will hold the launching ceremony of the anthology "North American Women Poets (Urdu Translation of selected poems)" here on February 27.

Engr Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture will be chief guest at the launching ceremony while Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters, Dr. Yousuf Khushk will give the welcome address.

North American Women Poets is urdu Translation of selected poems by Naheed Virk. poetry Recital by Jaqueline Deley and Naheed Virk while Fareena Mazhar, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division will give a Vote of Thanks.