UrduPoint.com

PAL To Launch Anthology 'North American Women Poets' Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 09:00 PM

PAL to launch anthology 'North American Women Poets' tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), National Heritage and Culture Division will hold the launching ceremony of the anthology "North American Women Poets (Urdu Translation of selected poems)" here on February 27.

Engr Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture will be chief guest at the launching ceremony while Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters, Dr. Yousuf Khushk will give the welcome address.

North American Women Poets is urdu Translation of selected poems by Naheed Virk. poetry Recital by Jaqueline Deley and Naheed Virk while Fareena Mazhar, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division will give a Vote of Thanks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Vote Amir Muqam February Women

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

9 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

1 hour ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.