PAL To Organize A Two- Day Int'l Conference On 'Children's Literature'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

PAL to organize a two- day Int'l conference on 'Children's Literature'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organize a two-day International Conference on 'Children's Literature: Past, Present and Future'.

The national and international writers, scholars and researchers were invited to present their research papers and date of holding conference would be scheduled after submission of  research papers.                                                          Research papers on given topics and other relevant topics from Children's Literature written in any regional national and international language can be sent however, the articles will be accepted only in urdu and English languages.                          According to an official, "editorial Committee of the conference after extensive scrutiny will decide the acceptance of your research article and you will be communicated the same for writing of a complete research paper".                          He said that following topics can be selected including 'Significance and effectiveness of Children's Literature', 'Children's Literature in Pakistani Languages', 'Children's Literature in International Languages and Children's Literature' from oral folk traditions to Juvenile Novel and Short Story.

While Others topics were 'Role of Children's Literature in the training of Children', an analysis of 'Children's Literature in Urdu', 'Children's Literature and Poetic trends', publication/Beautification of extracurricular books of children and literature for children o Significance of Children's Literature in Global village.                  Moreover, another topics are Children's in the eyes of Quaid e Azam, Iqbal and The role of children in classic and modern Literature,role of children in classical and modern poetry,children's Literature in Digital Era,Children's Psychology and role of Literature and suggestions for the problems of writers/children literature and their solutions.  The interested candidates can send the title and abstract of proposed Article in soft and hard copy by December 25, 2020 on the following email and postal addresses for onward submission to the PAL's Editorial Committee, palcoordination@gmail.com and Pakistan Academy of Letters, Pitras Bukhari Road, Sector H-8/1, Islamabad, he added.

