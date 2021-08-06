UrduPoint.com

PAL to organize 'Azadi Mushaira' on August 14

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize national "Azadi Mushaira" on August 14 in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

PAL Chairman Prof Dr Yousaf Khushk told APP on Friday that the academy has planned number of programmes in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

He said that eminent poets and scholars would be invited in the "mushaira", adding that academy was making efforts to encourage young poets and writers.

Dr Yousaf Khushk said that the literary personalities played very important role in creation of Pakistan.

He said that in the Independence Day celebrations, Pakistan Academy of Letters would hold various programmes in headquarter, Islamabad and all regional offices.

Moreover, in the celebrations, writers from across the country and poets and scholars will participate in different literary events.

