UrduPoint.com

PAL To Organize Exhibition On Poetry Of Ahmad Faraz, Faiz On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

PAL to organize exhibition on poetry of Ahmad Faraz, Faiz on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters in collaboration with Citi Art Gallery (CAG) would organize a three-day exhibition on the poetry of Ahmad Faraz and Faiz Ahmad Faiz on November 8.

The two men show will feature the artwork of Wasi Haider and Makhdoom Sadiq Khan on the poetry of Ahmad Faraz and Faiz Ahmad Faiz, said a press release issued here.

The exhibition will continue till November 10.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sadiq Khan November

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.