PAL to organize five-day Allama Iqbal Birthday celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a five-day Allama Iqbal Birthday celebrations from November 20 to 24, aiming to promote vision of the National poet.

These celebrations will continue for five days from 10:00AM to 6:00PM. The salient features of the celebrations include Inaugural ceremony, Iqbal Seminar, Discussion, Gosha-e-Zikr-e-Iqbal, Allama Iqbal and Pakistani Languages, Book Exhibition, Children's Iqbal, Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition on Iqbal, Lucky Book Draw, Iqbal and Fine Arts.

The renowned writers of Pakistani languages of Islamabad/ Rawalpindi and adjacent areas will also participate in these celebrations. The literary organization of Islamabad/Rawalpindi are also collaborating in these celebrations.

Eminent scholars including Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Munib Iqbal, Aslam Kamal, Yusuf Shahin, Yusuf Gichki and Prof. Gohar Naveed will preside over the inaugural ceremony, to be held on November 20 at 3:30PM in the Faiz Ahmad Faiz Auditorium (Main Hall) of PAL.