ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an online international naatia mushaira on October 22 in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nab (saw).

According to PAL,Eminent scholars Tabish Alwari, Jalil Aali, Hamid Amravi, Jamshed Masroar and Sadiq Jamil would preside over the Mushaira. Chairman Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz, renowned scholar Ayub Khawar, Naseem Sahar, Nasir Ali Syed, Dr. Akhtar Shumar, Ijaz Kanwar Raja, Musarat Jabeen Zehra and Shaukat Ali Naz would be chief guests on the occasion.

Eminent scholar Zakiya Ghazal, Dr. Nasreen Haseeb Anbar, Dr. Father Abbas, Qaiser Wajadi, Iqbal Naveed, Sabir Raza, Dr. Anbar Abid and Yadullah Haider would be guests of honour in Mushaira. Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk said that eminent poets would recite their fresh Naatia Kalams in mushaira.

He said that naat connects younger generations with rich traditions of Islamic culture.

He said that PAL would organize international Naatia Mushaira to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

