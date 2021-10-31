UrduPoint.com

PAL To Organize Online Int'l Symposium On Nov 2

PAL to organize online Int'l Symposium on Nov 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Istanbul- University, Faculty of urdu would organize online International Symposium on "tradition of mutual translation in Urdu and Turkish" on November 2.

Renowned scholars from Turkey and Pakistan would present their research papers at the symposium.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk will also participate in the symposium and will present his introductory remarks.

The symposium aimed to further strengthen literary relations between two brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkey.

