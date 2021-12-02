PAL to organize seminar on expression of patriotism in Brahvi literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a seminar on expression of patriotism in Brahvi literature on December 2.

Eminent scholar Sultan Ahmad Shahwani will preside over the seminar, said a press release issued here.

While Dr Waheed Razak Sabir Sarpara will be chief guest on the occasion. Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk will also attend the seminar.

Eminent scholars Hafiz Sarpara, Sikandar Brahvi and Nazir Shakir Brahvi will shed light on the topic.

Qayyum Bedar will moderate the seminar