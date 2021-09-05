UrduPoint.com

PAL To Organize Seminar On Literary Relations Between Pakistan & Various Countries

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

PAL to organize seminar on literary relations between Pakistan & various countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a seminar titled "75 years of literary relations between Pakistan and various countries" on September 9.

Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Syed Asif Hyder Shah will be chief guest on the occasion.

The seminar will be presided over by Prof. Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed and Prof. Dr.

Moinuddin Aqeel, said a press release issued here.

Eminent Scholar Prof. Dr. Rauf Parekh and Prof. Rubina Tareen will be guests of honour on the occasion.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khush will present a welcome and introductory remarks on the occasion.

The national and foreign eminent scholars will shed light on the role of Pakistani universities, literary institutes and relations with foreign countries.

The seminar would be moderated by Dr. Asma Naveed.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan September

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

1 hour ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

1 hour ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

3 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.