PAL to organize seminar on literary relations between Pakistan & various countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize a seminar titled "75 years of literary relations between Pakistan and various countries" on September 9.

Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Syed Asif Hyder Shah will be chief guest on the occasion.

The seminar will be presided over by Prof. Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed and Prof. Dr.

Moinuddin Aqeel, said a press release issued here.

Eminent Scholar Prof. Dr. Rauf Parekh and Prof. Rubina Tareen will be guests of honour on the occasion.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khush will present a welcome and introductory remarks on the occasion.

The national and foreign eminent scholars will shed light on the role of Pakistani universities, literary institutes and relations with foreign countries.

The seminar would be moderated by Dr. Asma Naveed.

