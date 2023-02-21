PAL to publish Pakistani literature in original form: Dr. Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday said that PAL will publish the literature of Pakistani languages in their original form and it is working for the promotion and protection of Pakistani languages.

Addressing a dialogue on "Role of Languages in National Harmony" on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, he said that all the speakers had a beautiful discussion on the topic and offered their valuable suggestions for promoting our language and literature and including it in the national mainstream.

The Chairman of the Academy said that patronage of the government or institutions is very important in promoting the literature of national languages, but we all need to work on the development of languages in our respective areas. Scholars of particular cross-regional languages have a greater responsibility in this regard.

Dr. Yusuf Khushk said that in this age of modern technology, we should connect the data of our languages with microsoft. He said that despite its limited resources, the Academy of Letters is trying to bring the literature of Pakistani languages into the national mainstream through promotion and translations and with your full support we will be able to improve it further. He thanked all the speakers and Special thanks to the Punjabi literature promoter for organizing this wonderful event with his support.

Hafeez Khan (Saraiki) and Parveen Tahir (Punjabi) were the guests of honour. Dr. Hanif Khalil (Pashto), Syed Majid Shah (Hindko), Dr. Hakim Ali Barro (Sindhi), Dr. Shazia Akbar (Urdu), Dr. Mushtaq Adil (Punjabi), Shazia Cheema (Punjabi), Panah Baloch (Balawi / Brahui), Abdul Khaliq Taj (Sheena) and Ehsan Danish (Bulti) expressed their views on the topic.

Hafeez Khan said that we should tolerate each other by showing broad-mindedness and brotherhood. It is important to promote language and literature at the government level and all sectors must play their role in the development of Pakistani languages and literature, only then we can establish an atmosphere of national harmony.

Parveen Tahir said that Punjabi is the language of our mystics, poets, heroes and warriors. Punjabi is the language of peace and love. Even today, in India and other countries, the status of Punjabis is Muslim. We also need to speak, write and learn Punjabi on our own. Mushtaq Adil said that for national harmony it is necessary that we should agree on one language.

urdu is the roof for our state while our other languages are the pillars. If the parents are strong, then the roof will be strong, so we should love all languages and Urdu.

Hanif Khalil said that Pashto language and literature have played the biggest role in making Urdu language and literature strong and rich. He mentioned the influence of Pashto language on Urdu in terms of history and culture of the subcontinent and the creations of Pashto literary scholars in Urdu. Effective measures still need to be taken for the development of all Pakistani languages including Pashto.

Dr. Hakim Barro said that language is the power of man. By combining this power of languages, we will be able to promote national harmony. He said that development of languages is necessary for national unity. He talked about Sindhi language, literature and culture. Panah Baloch while talking about Balochi language, literature and culture said that institutions should play their role in promoting Pakistani languages.

Dr. Ehsan Danish read an article regarding Balti language, literature and culture in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said there is a need to work at the university level for the promotion of Balti language. Balti language should be included in the curriculum and awards should also be given for Balti language and literature.

Shazia Cheema said that we have our own mistakes in not promoting Punjabi language. We do not teach our children Punjabi ourselves and prefer Urdu and English. We need to get out of this inferiority complex.

Abdul Khaliq Taj said that there is a great reservoir of love for Pakistan in the literature of Shina and other languages of the region. Gilgit-Baltistan's magazines, books and newspapers express a lot of knowledge about Pakistan. He said that there is a need to promote the languages of Gilgit-Baltistan at the level of government and institutions.

Liaquat Sahib said that the literature and culture of all Pakistani languages need to be given their rights. Shazia Akbar said that Urdu language is the only language of communication. Urdu language is the guarantor of national unity and stability. Zafar Hussain Zafar said that Kashmiri, Pahari, Gujri languages are spoken in Azad Kashmir.

The problems of Kashmiri language are different from other regions because there has been a series of divisions, yet we all should play a role in the promotion of Kashmiri and other languages.