ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Academy of Literature Pakistan (PAL) will publish Pakistan's literature and folk literature in 72 languages as an anthology and a strategy will be adopted for the digitalization of books.

These views were expressed by Dr. Yousuf Khosh, Chairman of PAL while talking to APP on Sunday.

He said that promotion of Pakistani language and literature is one of the main goals of the academy adding that PAL would take immediate steps to bring reforms in the system and would focus on all the regional languages.

In this regard, immediate work on 72 language anthology will be initiated, which will highlight all the colors of Pakistani culture through literature, he said.

He said that literary links between Pakistan and other countries will also be fostered and progress will be made in relation to delegation exchanges from different countries.

He said that we need to pay attention to the preservation of Pakistani's literature.

He said that he believed in team work and would like to bring innovations in the academy for making more effective to serve the nation.

