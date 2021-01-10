UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Start Literary Projects In GB To Promote Literature

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:10 PM

PAL to start literary projects in GB to promote literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to take concrete measures to patronize and promote languages and literature of Gilgit Baltistan.

The possibilities of promotion of language and literature in GB were under consideration and PAL would soon start working on them.

                An official of PAL told APP here that in this regard PAL had already initiated some projects which were in pipeline.          He said that there was the need of the hour to promote literature of GB around the world and to patronize the writers of this area in a more befitting manner.                              Gilgit Baltistan is not only a place of cultural and tourist sights but also a prominent part of literary heritage in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

11 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

11 hours ago

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

12 hours ago

Trump backer seen in horned fur hat charged in Cap ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.