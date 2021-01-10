PAL to start literary projects in GB to promote literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to take concrete measures to patronize and promote languages and literature of Gilgit Baltistan.

The possibilities of promotion of language and literature in GB were under consideration and PAL would soon start working on them.

An official of PAL told APP here that in this regard PAL had already initiated some projects which were in pipeline. He said that there was the need of the hour to promote literature of GB around the world and to patronize the writers of this area in a more befitting manner. Gilgit Baltistan is not only a place of cultural and tourist sights but also a prominent part of literary heritage in the country, he added.