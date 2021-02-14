UrduPoint.com
Palace Museum Holds Exhibition On Court Medicine Culture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

Palace Museum holds exhibition on court medicine culture

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Palace Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring imperial medicine culture from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) court.

A total of 83 pieces of cultural relics from the museum's collection and seven replicas have been put on display, offering a glimpse into the medical institutions, pharmaceuticals and medical documents of the imperial palace.

The Palace Museum boasts over 3,000 medical cultural relics ranging from drugs and medical tools to archives and prescriptions.The exhibition opened to visitors on Feb. 10.

