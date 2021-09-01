UrduPoint.com

Palace Swoop For Celtic Striker Edouard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Palace swoop for Celtic striker Edouard

London, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Crystal Palace completed the signing of French under-21 international Odsonne Edouard from Celtic for a reported initial fee of £15 million ($21 million)ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

The Eagles were eager to improve their attacking options after scoring just twice in new manager Patrick Vieira's first three Premier League games.

Edouard had just one season left on his deal at Celtic and has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League club.

"Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career," Edouard told the Palace website. "But I'm confident in myself and my team-mates to be successful." Edouard progressed through the Paris Saint-Germain academy and spent time on loan at Toulouse before joining Celtic initially on loan in 2017.

The Frenchman hit double figures and scored in two notable victories over rivals Rangers to help the club seal the treble.

After Celtic made the move permanent for a club record £9 million, Edouard went on to play a key role in Celtic securing two more domestic trebles.

In total he scored 86 goals in 179 games for the Glasgow giants and was crowned Scottish footballer of the year in 2019/20.

However, his final full season at Celtic ended in disappointment as the Hoops failed to win a record 10th consecutive Scottish title.

"Odsonne is a player of proven quality. He was a player in high demand and I'm delighted he chose to join Crystal Palace as another fantastic addition to our squad," said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Edouard becomes Palace's seventh new signing under Vieira's new era for the Eagles.

Related Topics

Loan Rangers Toulouse Glasgow May 2017 From PSG Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

51 minutes ago
 Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

9 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

8 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

8 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

8 hours ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.