London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Zaha was missing from the Palace squad for their Premier League match at Burnley on Monday as a result of the illness.

"He has tested positive unfortunately for coronavirus so is self-isolating, and is awaiting the results of the next test," Hodgson said.

"He is not feeling particularly ill, but unfortunately the test proved positive and he is following the procedures." Zaha's absence is a blow to Palace after his fine start to the season.

The 28-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists for Hodgson's team.

He was due to make his 200th Premier League appearance in the Burnley match, but will be sidelined for the length of his quarantine.