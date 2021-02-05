UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palau To Quit Pacific Forum Over Leadership Snub: Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:30 AM

Palau to quit Pacific forum over leadership snub: official

Koror, Palau, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Palau announced it would withdraw from the Pacific Islands Forum Friday after its preferred candidate failed in a bid to lead the regional grouping.

"After recent events the government of the republic of Palau will be terminating its participation in the Pacific Islands Forum," the government said a diplomatic note obtained by AFP.

"The process regarding the appointment of the secretary-general has clearly indicated to the republic of Palau that unity, regionalism and the Pacific Way no longer guide the Forum."

Related Topics

Guide Lead Palau From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

8 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

9 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

9 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.