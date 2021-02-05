Palau to quit Pacific forum over leadership snub: official

Koror, Palau, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Palau announced it would withdraw from the Pacific Islands Forum Friday after its preferred candidate failed in a bid to lead the regional grouping.

"After recent events the government of the republic of Palau will be terminating its participation in the Pacific Islands Forum," the government said a diplomatic note obtained by AFP.

"The process regarding the appointment of the secretary-general has clearly indicated to the republic of Palau that unity, regionalism and the Pacific Way no longer guide the Forum."