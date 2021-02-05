UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palau To Quit Pacific Forum Over Leadership Snub

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Palau to quit Pacific forum over leadership snub

Koror, Palau, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Palau announced Friday it was quitting the Pacific Islands Forum over a leadership row, threatening the future of a key grouping in a region where China and the United States are vying for influence.

Palau said its departure was prompted by the failure of its preferred candidate to win election as the grouping's secretary-general, with four other Micronesian nations also threatening to withdraw over the issue.

The 18-member PIF is mostly made up of small island states along with Australia and New Zealand, and is a key element of the US allies' diplomatic efforts in the region.

The five Micronesian countries had argued it was their turn to select the PIF secretary-general under an informal arrangement that has stood for decades.

But their preferred candidate failed when former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna won a ballot for the post by a single vote on Thursday.

"After recent events the government of the republic of Palau will be terminating its participation in the Pacific Islands Forum," the government said in a diplomatic note obtained by AFP.

"The process regarding the appointment of the secretary-general has clearly indicated to the republic of Palau that unity, regionalism and the Pacific Way no longer guide the Forum."The other four members of the Micronesian bloc -- the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, and the Federated States of Micronesia -- are due to hold a virtual meeting on Monday, where they will discuss following Palau's lead.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Australia China Vote Guide Lead Palau Marshall Islands United States Kiribati Micronesia Nauru Post Government PICIC Investment Fund Unity Foods Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

8 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

9 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

9 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.