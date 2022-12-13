UrduPoint.com

Paleontologists Complete Skull Description Of Little-known Giant Wombat Fossil

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Paleontologists complete skull description of little-known giant wombat fossil

SYDNEY, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:Palaeontologists uncovered the most complete remains of an ancient giant wombat for the first time, giving people fresh insight into the little-known megafauna.

In a study published in papers in Palaeontology on Monday, a research team led by Griffith University's Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution concluded a study of a skull from the species called Ramsayia magna, which was found at Johannsen's Cave in the state of Queensland in the early 2000s and estimated to be around 80,000 years old.

Researchers noted in an article in the Conversation website that Ramsayia magna - comparable in size to "sheep" - was one of the three giant wombats that scientists were aware of, however, it was previously only known from isolated tooth and jaw fragments.

"The discovery of the most complete skull of one of these giants, Ramsayia, has provided us with an opportunity to reconstruct what this creature looked like, where and when it lived, and how the evolution of giant wombats took place in Australia," said Julien Louys, lead author and palaeontologist from the Griffith University.

Louys said the team found the Ramsayia had extensive cranial sinuses, indicating that the wombat had a large, rounded skull for the attachment of specific and strong chewing muscles. It also possessed a "premaxillary spine", an indication that it had a large, fleshy nose.

