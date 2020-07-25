UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palermo Tennis Chief Pleads For Halep Quarantine Exemption

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Palermo tennis chief pleads for Halep quarantine exemption

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Simona Halep's bid to play the Palermo WTA event, which will mark the season's resumption after a five-month suspension, could be dashed by demands that all Romanians enter quarantine on arrival in Italy.

Organisers of the clay court event, starting on August 3, are pleading with government officials to lift the self-isolation requirement for Wimbledon champion Halep.

"We have sent an urgent letter to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza to request an exemption from the ordinance for the players who will participate in the tournament," said tournament director Oliviero Palma.

The Minister of Health had announced that he had signed an order on Friday imposing a 14-day quarantine on entry into Italy for all those who had been in Romania and Bulgaria during the previous two weeks.

"This decision would penalise a player like Simona Halep, the world number two and Wimbledon title holder, who could no longer participate in the Palermo tournament," added Palma.

Palma said he was "convinced that the health protocols adopted by the WTA are strict enough to ensure the safety and health of the athletes but also of all those involved in the event."

Related Topics

World Palermo Palma Italy Bulgaria Romania August Event All From Government Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

3 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

2 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

2 hours ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

2 hours ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.