UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Solidarity Day Observed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Palestine solidarity day observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Palestine solidarity day was observed in Faisalabad with a broad participation of people from various walks of life as well as district government departments.

More than 30 rallies were taken out from different parts of Faisalabad to express solidarity with Palestinian brethren against Israeli atrocities and barbarism.

City district government organized the main rally from Zila Council Chowk where MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar along with MPA Firdous Rae led the participants who marched on various roads up to Clock Tower Chowk.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek arranged 19 protest rallies in Faisalabad to condemn coward and barbaric attack on Palestinians.

Similarly, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), Ulema Council Pakistan, Pakistan Welfare Party (PWP), Jamat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ahle Hadis, Anjum Tajiran City Faisalabad, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the hospitals also staged separate rallies under the auspicious of their organizations.

The speakers strongly condemned the Israel's atrocities and cruelty in Palestine and demanded the United Nations to interfere in the matter and get resolved this issue.

They also appealed to the Muslim Ummah to forge unity among its ranks.

They appreciated the stand of Pakistan and Turkey which raised voice in favor of Palestinian people and due to their efforts Israel was constrained to ceasefire in Palestine. However, they demanded a permanent solution of Palestine and Kashmir issues according to aspirations of Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Faisalabad Protest United Nations Israel Palestine Turkey Chamber Commerce Muslim From Government Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

1 hour ago

US Vice President Harris Says World Needs New Mech ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan establishes meat export zone for China

8 minutes ago

PTI stages protest against Israeli brutality in Pa ..

8 minutes ago

6.0-magnitude quake hits China's Yunnan province: ..

8 minutes ago

Six development schemes worth Rs 55.389b approved

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.