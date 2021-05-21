Palestine solidarity day observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Palestine solidarity day was observed in Faisalabad with a broad participation of people from various walks of life as well as district government departments.

More than 30 rallies were taken out from different parts of Faisalabad to express solidarity with Palestinian brethren against Israeli atrocities and barbarism.

City district government organized the main rally from Zila Council Chowk where MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar along with MPA Firdous Rae led the participants who marched on various roads up to Clock Tower Chowk.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek arranged 19 protest rallies in Faisalabad to condemn coward and barbaric attack on Palestinians.

Similarly, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), Ulema Council Pakistan, Pakistan Welfare Party (PWP), Jamat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ahle Hadis, Anjum Tajiran City Faisalabad, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the hospitals also staged separate rallies under the auspicious of their organizations.

The speakers strongly condemned the Israel's atrocities and cruelty in Palestine and demanded the United Nations to interfere in the matter and get resolved this issue.

They also appealed to the Muslim Ummah to forge unity among its ranks.

They appreciated the stand of Pakistan and Turkey which raised voice in favor of Palestinian people and due to their efforts Israel was constrained to ceasefire in Palestine. However, they demanded a permanent solution of Palestine and Kashmir issues according to aspirations of Palestinian and Kashmiri people.