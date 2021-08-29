UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Boy Wounded By Israeli Army In Gaza Dies

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Palestinian boy wounded by Israeli army in Gaza dies

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot last week by Israeli soldiers during clashes along the border with Gaza has died of his injuries, the territory's health ministry said Saturday.

Omar Hassan Abu al-Nile was hit during clashes last Saturday on the sidelines of a demonstration near the border fence separating the Gaza Strip and the Jewish state, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

He "succumbed to his injuries," Gaza's health ministry said in a statement.

Around 100 mourners attended his funeral in the afternoon.

The August 21 unrest left around 40 people wounded, according to Gaza's rulers, including a 32-year-old Palestinian man who died on Wednesday.

