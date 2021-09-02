UrduPoint.com

Palestinian, Egyptian Presidents Discuss Two-state Solution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Palestinian, Egyptian presidents discuss two-state solution

RAMALLAH, PALESTIN , Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks on Thursday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the situation in the Palestinian territories.

Abbas "briefed President al-Sisi on the latest developments on the Palestinian political arena, the domestic situation and the overall developments in the occupied territories," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas also thanked al-Sisi for Egypt's efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza following Israel's 11-day military offensive on Gaza.

The Egyptian leader, for his part, underlined his country's commitment to support the Palestinian cause and restore the "legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with the references of international legitimacy."According to Wafa, both sides agreed to maintain consultations and coordination regarding the Palestinian cause at all levels.

Abbas arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for a trilateral summit with Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II to discuss the peace process with Israel and the prospects of the two-state solution.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt Gaza Cairo All

Recent Stories

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators ..

Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators on-campus COVID-19 PCR tests

31 minutes ago
 64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

46 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.