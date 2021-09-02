Palestinian, Egyptian presidents discuss two-state solution

(@FahadShabbir)

RAMALLAH, PALESTIN , Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks on Thursday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the situation in the Palestinian territories.

Abbas "briefed President al-Sisi on the latest developments on the Palestinian political arena, the domestic situation and the overall developments in the occupied territories," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas also thanked al-Sisi for Egypt's efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza following Israel's 11-day military offensive on Gaza.

The Egyptian leader, for his part, underlined his country's commitment to support the Palestinian cause and restore the "legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with the references of international legitimacy."According to Wafa, both sides agreed to maintain consultations and coordination regarding the Palestinian cause at all levels.

Abbas arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for a trilateral summit with Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II to discuss the peace process with Israel and the prospects of the two-state solution.