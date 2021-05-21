Palestinian envoy accuse Israel 'genocide' at UN

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Palestinian foreign minister leveled accusations of "genocide" on Israel during a special United Nations debate Thursday as deadly crossfire between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant groups entered in its 11th day.

"The whole world stays silent and turns a blind eye to the genocide of whole Palestinian families," said Palestinian foreign minister Riad Al-Malki, during whose speech Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan walked out.