UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Killed By Israeli Fire In Border Clashes: Gaza Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during renewed demonstrations and clashes along the Gaza-Israel border fence Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

Sahar Othman, 20, was shot by Israeli forces in the chest near Rafah in southern Gaza, the ministry said in a statement.

Palestinians have been gathering for weekly demonstrations at various points along the border since March 2018.

The protests are demanding Israel end a crippling blockade of the strip and allow Palestinians to return to lands they fled in the 1948 war that founded the Jewish state.

Israel says any such return would mean an end to the Jewish state and accuses the strip's Islamist rulers Hamas of orchestrating the protests.

A further 32 Palestinians were shot and wounded in Friday's demonstrations, the ministry said.

An Israeli military spokesman said around 7,000 "rioters and demonstrators" gathered in multiple locations, with participants hurling rocks and explosives towards troops.

At least 309 Palestinian have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since the protests began, the majority during the demonstrations.

Eight Israelis have been killed in Gaza-related violence over the same period.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in and around Gaza since 2008.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Gaza Same March Border 2018 Jew

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

36 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

1 hour ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

45 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

45 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

49 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.