Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: Gaza ministry

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during clashes on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave announced.

In a statement the ministry said Ahmed Qura, 23, died "as a result of wounds sustained (from) the Israeli occupation forces fire east of Khan Yunis" during demonstrations near the border.