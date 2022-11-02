UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Killed In West Bank After Wounding Soldier With Van

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Palestinian killed in West Bank after wounding soldier with van

Jerusalem, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Israeli troops killed a Palestinian on Wednesday after he seriously injured a soldier with a van, authorities said, as votes were counted in an Israeli general election.

The army said the man was "neutralised" in the shooting at the Bell checkpoint, between the Israeli town of Modiin and the Jewish settlement of Beit Horon. The Palestinian health ministry later confirmed he had been killed.

"The assailant got out of his vehicle with an axe to attack the officer, who fired at the attacker and neutralised him," the army said. "The officer was seriously injured and taken to hospital."The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as Habas Rayan, 54.

The attack came as early results from a Tuesday general election in Israel gave a narrow lead to veteran right-winger Benjamin Netanyahu at the head of an alliance with religious parties and the far right.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Army Israel Vehicle Man Van Alliance Lead Jew From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

1 hour ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final by knoc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final by knocking Bangladesh out of tournam ..

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.