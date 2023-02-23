Palestinian Oslo accords negotiator Ahmed Qorei dies at 85

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The lead Palestinian negotiator of the Oslo accords with Israel, Ahmed Qorei, who went on to serve as prime minister in the self-rule authority it created, has died aged 85.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas paid tribute to Qorei as an indefatigable "fighter" for the Palestinian cause after his death was announced by their ruling Fatah party.

Better known at home under his nom de guerre Abu Alaa, Qorei rose to international prominence as the lead Palestinian negotiator in secret talks that led to the historic White House handshake between Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in September 1993.

A banker by training, Qorei had previously been in charge of economic affairs within the Palestine Liberation Organisation, using his skills to boost its finances.

After holding several ministerial posts in the fledgling Palestinian Authority, Qorei was elected speaker of parliament after the first Palestinian legislative elections in 1996.

He retained that role until 2003 when he was named prime minister, replacing Abbas who had stepped down.

When Arafat died in November 2004, Qorei served as interim president until Abbas was elected in January 2005.